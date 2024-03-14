New Role to Help Swansea Businesses Boost Connectivity

Swansea businesses and communities looking to access better broadband can now access support from a dedicated council staff member.

Funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, a broadband engagement officer is now in place at Swansea Council to give information on available options including broadband voucher schemes.

The work forms part of the City Deal’s £175m digital infrastructure programme that’s aiming to help achieve better broadband for everyone throughout South West Wales.

The investment will also help the area become a smart region ready and able to innovate and adopt emerging technologies, while ensuring an inclusive digital landscape that meets everyone’s needs.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Digital connectivity is so important to daily life nowadays, with so many communities and businesses relying on their computers, tablets and phones to access information. Like many other places throughout the UK though, Swansea does have areas where broadband connections can be improved. “The City Deal investment will help address that, while also equipping Swansea and South West Wales with the digital infrastructure which will be needed to boost communities, help businesses grow, attract more investment and create more jobs for local people.”

The City Deal’s digital infrastructure programme is estimated to give the regional economy a £318m boost in the coming years.

Swansea’s broadband engagement officer Claire Hughes can be contacted on [email protected]