Significant Continued Year-on-Year Growth for Mid Wales Manufacturer

Variable frequency drives (VFD) innovator and manufacturer Invertek Drives has reached a significant milestone with the production of its two millionth drive.

The one off ‘golden drive’ was produced at the company’s 5,500sq metre global assembly centre at Welshpool, Powys.

The milestone comes after Invertek announced record sales during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. It follows significant continued year-on-year growth since the company was established 23 years ago.

The two millionth drive is part of an order placed by Hiflex Automatiseringstechniek BV who are Invertek’s sales partner in the Netherlands. The Optidrive E3 will be sent to their headquarters in Ridderkerk, Rotterdam.

“We’ve reached a significant milestone in our history. Nearly two million Optidrives are now operating around the world.” “They are all creating energy and process efficiencies in motor control across a range of industries from manufacturing to marine, agriculture to water, and cranes to food and beverage,” said Shaun Dean, CEO of Invertek Drives and Senior Vice President of Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (SHI). “VFDs are playing a major part in helping reduce carbon emissions globally through efficient motor control. We’re very proud of how our inverter technology is helping contribute to that.”

Mr Dean said more investment was being made in manufacturing at its UK facility to increase production levels as well as in research and development to create ever more efficient VFD products. This continuous evolution is at the core of the Invertek Board’s commitment.

“We’re undertaking a recruitment drive in all areas of our business. This is not only supporting our growth but ensuring we are at the cutting-edge in VFD technology.”

The two millionth drive was assembled by one of Intertek’s longest-serving manufacturing technicians. Janet Evans has worked with the company for 18 years.

She works on one of the unique Global Assembly Cells (GAC). This is where each drive is built to order, tested, and packed before being consolidated and despatched internationally.

“I felt very privileged to have assembled the two millionth drive. I’ve seen the company grow and develop over the years. It’s amazing to think so many of the drives I’ve assembled are being used all over the world,” said Janet.

Invertek Drives was established in 1998. In November 2019 it was acquired by Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of power transmission and control equipment.

Invertek forms part of the SHI’s EMEIA group of companies which includes Sumitomo Drive Technologies, based in Germany, and Lafert Group, based in Italy.