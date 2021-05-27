Tech Company Finboot Appoints First Cardiff Team

Blockchain technology provider Finboot is announcing the appointment of three senior hires who will play an instrumental role in setting up its new UK headquarters based in Cardiff.

Gethin Davies, Joel Wray and Michael Falarczyk join as Business Development Managers.

Finboot, whose product MARCO acts as an ecosystem bringing together blockchain technology for companies to incorporate within their value and supply chains, expects to grow the team further in the coming months aligned with their commercial growth in the region.

The Cardiff-based office is the company’s first outside of its Barcelona base and marks a significant point in the company’s ambitious growth plans. The Enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) company identified Cardiff as a base for its new office after securing a £2.4 million equity investment from investors including the Development Bank of Wales and energy company Repsol. The company is currently looking to top up funding as it continues its growth plans.

Davies joins from Solid Solutions Management, Wray joins from Hays and Falarczyk joins from DueDil.

The move will enable Finboot to become part of Wales’ growing blockchain community and its dedicated network, Blockchain Connected, which aims to promote the technology and the organisations behind it, across Wales and beyond.

Finboot’s world-class blockchain powered technology can be applied to multiple business sectors, enabling companies to simplify and speed up interactions within their supply chains – saving them time and money. The technology securely stores information – ensuring tamperproof traceability of products and the verification of sustainability credentials.

Juan Miguel Pérez Rosas, CEO of Finboot, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Gethin, Joel and Michael to the Finboot family. Their collective experience will be instrumental in establishing our presence in Wales and the UK, US more broadly. They share our ethos, and enthusiasm for bringing the benefits of our technology to new markets. “Blockchain technology has the potential to solve some of today's most pressing challenges for businesses – from digitalisation to verifying sustainability credentials and supply chain transparency. As a new team, we look forward to immersing ourselves in Wales’ growing blockchain scene and making the most of the new opportunities it brings.”

David Blake, Investment Executive with the Development Bank of Wales, commented: