Connect Networking Event Series: Tramshed Tech and Business News Wales

Tramshed Tech have teamed up with Business News Wales on an event series to support young people who want to expand their networking prowess. The Connect event series focuses on young people aged 18-30 who are keen to develop networking skills, boost their confidence, and understand how to make connections with a purpose.

Participants will get full networking masterclasses covering everything from confidence building through networking, to how to present themselves professionally, and how to network with purpose. The final session will present an opportunity for the participants to put the skills they’ve learnt into action; meeting a cohort of potential employers, connections and mentors, to try some networking first-hand.

The series will be split into 4 sessions, delivered virtually over Zoom and HopIn:

1. Networking with a Purpose – 16th June 12-1pm

Introduction to networking and how to build your network globally with Zara and Walter from Global Welsh and Dan from Alpacr.

2. Social Skills for Networking – 23rd June 12-1pm

By understanding how people like to be communicated with, it makes it much easier to engage and to build more effective relationships with others. Em and Sarah from DISC Simple will help you to get the most out of networking.

3. Life's a Pitch – 30th June 12-1pm

How to sell yourself or your business in 60 secs with Lee and Julia from NatWest.

4. Let's Talk the Talk – 7th July 5-7pm

A practical session to put your new skills to the test! We will start the session with Jenny Bolt, actress and founder of Confidence Works, network with the event series cohort, and be joined by a panel of entrepreneurs who will give us their top tips for building your network and answer any questions you may have.

About Tramshed Tech

At Tramshed Tech we power spaces, services, and skills for business. We pride ourselves on enabling start-ups, scale-ups, and enterprises to work, collaborate and innovate. With flexible breakout areas, offices, and unmissable events, we are focused on bringing together great people to do great things. We believe in creating spaces for people to be the best version of themselves. Tramshed Tech is a safe, secure, space where anyone can come to learn and grow.

