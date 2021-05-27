Wealthify Announces Two Senior Hires to Accelerate Ongoing Growth

Wealthify, the multi-award-winning online investment service, has announced two senior appointments designed to fuel its continued growth. Fintech founder and investment specialist, Akshaya Bhargava, joins the Board as a Non-Executive Director (NED), and Former Virgin Money CIO, Michelle McGrade joins Wealthify’s Investment Committee.

The news plays a key part in delivering Wealthify’s ambitious growth strategy under the stewardship of CEO Andy Russell, alongside Chair Ben Luckett, following the buy-out by Aviva last year.

Akshaya Bhargava joins the Cardiff-based fintech as an independent Non-Executive Director. He brings long-standing experience in wealth management, investment and technology to the role having founded and scaled three businesses, including two fintechs in the investment industry – Bridgeweave and InfraHedge Ltd. Most recently, Akshaya was Global CEO of the Wealth & Investments business within Barclays Plc. He is former CEO of Butterfield Fulcrum Group (acquired by MUFG), CEO of Progeon Ltd. (acquired by Infosys, now Infosys BPO) and he has held multiple senior positions at Citibank. As NED at Wealthify, Akshaya will draw on his decades of wealth, investment and technology entrepreneurialism to help accelerate growth of the platform.

Michelle McGrade will sit on Wealthify’s Investment Committee and brings a breadth of investment strategy experience to the role, combined with deep consumer understanding gleaned from experience working with a wide range of investment platforms across asset management, private banking and FinTech. She previously built an online investing platform for retail investors in pursuit of her goal to make investing opportunities more accessible. Michelle has also held consumer-focused roles at investment houses including as NED of the Diverse Income Trust, NED of M&G Securities Ltd, Chief Investment Officer at Virgin Money and Chief Investment Officer at TD Direct Investing.

Ben Luckett, Chair commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Michelle and Akshaya to the extended Wealthify team and look forward to working closely with them both. I have no doubt their deep experience and expertise will be a great boost to Wealthify as we continue our growth journey. Their involvement comes at a really exciting time for the brand, as we seek to drive accelerated growth and make investment opportunities available to many more people in the UK with our promise to inspire anyone to build their future wealth.”

Akshaya Bhargava, NED said:

“Wealthify is a company with great potential and its purpose-led ethos makes it unique. Having founded and scaled three companies myself, I’m looking forward to joining Wealthify at this crucial stage in its journey and sharing my experience with the team, helping make investing opportunities available to many more people.”

Michelle McGrade, Investment Committee added: