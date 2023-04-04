Shortlist Announced for Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards 2023

The shortlist for the highly anticipated Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards 2023 has been announced, recognising the outstanding achievements of businesses and entrepreneurs in the region.
The awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management, and supported by headline sponsor, Johnsey Estates UK Ltd, celebrate excellence and innovation across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, retail, tourism & hospitality and more. There was an impressive range of entries received and after careful consideration from the judges, the shortlist has been revealed.
James Crawford, Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates said:
“The quality and quantity of entries for these very special awards is testament to the thriving business community that we have here in Torfaen and Monmouthshire. We are delighted to recognise the achievements of so many great businesses and look forward to an evening of celebration in June.”
Speaking about the shortlist, Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:
“We are really pleased to be able to recognise the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs that are based in these two counties. It is an exciting area of many diverse businesses and we are looking forward to celebrating with them all in June.”
52 finalists have been shortlisted over 14 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview. The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts from the business world; Richard Selby, MD of Pro-Steel Engineering and chair of Torfaen Economic Froum, Angharad Lloyd Beynon, Policy Stakeholder & Partnerships Manager at City & Guilds Group, Jean Church MBE, former National Chair of the Institute of Directors, Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE, ICAEW’s Director for Wales and Nicola Rylett-Jones, founder of The Nicola Rylett Group and Trustee & Deputy Chair of The institute of Leadership and Management.
The winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony, hosted by Sarah Dickins on 8th June 2023 at Abergavenny Market Hall, where guests will enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment and networking.
The finalists for Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards are:
Creative & Digital Business of the Year
- Event Prop Shop
- Platform One
- OLLYWOOD
- Social Media
- Say It Well
Employer of the Year
- Safran Seats
- Stephens Wilmot Solicitors
- The Lion Hotel
- Y Prentis
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Nathaen Lucas – LT Tools
- Oliver Williams – OLLYWOOD
- Kelli Aspland and Laura Waters- Solar Buddies
Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year
- Funding School
- Pure Mortgage and Protection
- Quote Detective
- Say It Well
Green Business of the Year
- Equal=ibrium
- Freight Logistic Solutions
- Zero Waste Torfaen
Innovation & Technology Business of the Year
- LT Tools
- Service Technology Group
- Homeglow Products
International Business of the Year
- Frog Bikes
- Safran Seats
- Social Media
Manufacturing Business of the Year
- Demada Custom Wine Cellars
- Wood U Believe It
- Frog Bikes
Retail Business of the Year
- Duke’s Gaming
- Jacobs Boutique XO
- Pig and Pip
- Solar Buddies
- Tell Me Wine
SME of the Year
- Go Local Magazine & Print
- Freight Logistic Solutions
- OTL Group
- Quote Detective
Start Up Business of the Year
- Babi Bw
- CaldiKidz
- Remote First Aid & Pre-Hospital Training
- Steffi Andrews Photography
- Tyler Aromatherapy
Third Sector Organisation of the Year
- Bridges Car Scheme
- Caldicot Town Team CIC
- National Star Foundation
Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year
- Baffle Haus
- Monmouthshire Cottages
- The Blaenafon Cheddar Company
- The Lion Hotel
- White Castle Vineyard
Young Business Person of the Year
- Leah Kelly – Malfie & Cro
- Will Duggan Painting & Decorating
The awards are also being supported and sponsored by: Alacrity Foundation, Bron Afon, Cardiff Capital Region, Coleg Gwent, Industry Wales, Lexon, Melin Homes, Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association, Morgan Sindall, Ogi, Pobl, Stills, Tewdric Energy, Torfaen County Borough Council, Thornbush Hill and Y Prentis.
Business News Wales is also supporting the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards as its media partner.
Tickets are now on sale for the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards here.