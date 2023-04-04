Shortlist Announced for Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards 2023

The shortlist for the highly anticipated Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards 2023 has been announced, recognising the outstanding achievements of businesses and entrepreneurs in the region.

The awards, organised by Grapevine Event Management, and supported by headline sponsor, Johnsey Estates UK Ltd, celebrate excellence and innovation across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, retail, tourism & hospitality and more. There was an impressive range of entries received and after careful consideration from the judges, the shortlist has been revealed.

James Crawford, Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates said:

“The quality and quantity of entries for these very special awards is testament to the thriving business community that we have here in Torfaen and Monmouthshire. We are delighted to recognise the achievements of so many great businesses and look forward to an evening of celebration in June.”

Speaking about the shortlist, Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“We are really pleased to be able to recognise the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs that are based in these two counties. It is an exciting area of many diverse businesses and we are looking forward to celebrating with them all in June.”

52 finalists have been shortlisted over 14 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview. The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts from the business world; Richard Selby, MD of Pro-Steel Engineering and chair of Torfaen Economic Froum, Angharad Lloyd Beynon, Policy Stakeholder & Partnerships Manager at City & Guilds Group, Jean Church MBE, former National Chair of the Institute of Directors, Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE, ICAEW’s Director for Wales and Nicola Rylett-Jones, founder of The Nicola Rylett Group and Trustee & Deputy Chair of The institute of Leadership and Management.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony, hosted by Sarah Dickins on 8th June 2023 at Abergavenny Market Hall, where guests will enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment and networking.

The finalists for Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards are:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Event Prop Shop

Platform One

OLLYWOOD

Social Media

Say It Well

Employer of the Year

Safran Seats

Stephens Wilmot Solicitors

The Lion Hotel

Y Prentis

Entrepreneur of the Year

Nathaen Lucas – LT Tools

Oliver Williams – OLLYWOOD

Kelli Aspland and Laura Waters- Solar Buddies

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year

Funding School

Pure Mortgage and Protection

Quote Detective

Say It Well

Green Business of the Year

Equal=ibrium

Freight Logistic Solutions

Zero Waste Torfaen

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year

LT Tools

Service Technology Group

Homeglow Products

International Business of the Year

Frog Bikes

Safran Seats

Social Media

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Demada Custom Wine Cellars

Wood U Believe It

Frog Bikes

Retail Business of the Year

Duke’s Gaming

Jacobs Boutique XO

Pig and Pip

Solar Buddies

Tell Me Wine

SME of the Year

Go Local Magazine & Print

Freight Logistic Solutions

OTL Group

Quote Detective

Start Up Business of the Year

Babi Bw

CaldiKidz

Remote First Aid & Pre-Hospital Training

Steffi Andrews Photography

Tyler Aromatherapy

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Bridges Car Scheme

Caldicot Town Team CIC

National Star Foundation

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year

Baffle Haus

Monmouthshire Cottages

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company

The Lion Hotel

White Castle Vineyard

Young Business Person of the Year

Leah Kelly – Malfie & Cro

Will Duggan Painting & Decorating

The awards are also being supported and sponsored by: Alacrity Foundation, Bron Afon, Cardiff Capital Region, Coleg Gwent, Industry Wales, Lexon, Melin Homes, Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association, Morgan Sindall, Ogi, Pobl, Stills, Tewdric Energy, Torfaen County Borough Council, Thornbush Hill and Y Prentis.

Business News Wales is also supporting the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards as its media partner.

Tickets are now on sale for the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards here.