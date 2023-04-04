Wales’ Women in STEM Connect for Career Boosting Conference

More than 60 women working in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) recently joined leaders from across the sector for an interactive event to raise their personal and professional opportunities in the industry.

The ‘Wales Women in STEM – making your voice heard’ event was opened by Jane Hutt MS, the Welsh Government’s Minister for Social Justice.

The event was organised by the Wales Women in STEM Network, which is led by Dr Louise Bright, Executive Director of Engagement & Enterprise at the University of South Wales. The Network provides support, events, and networking opportunities to enhance female participation in STEM at all career stages, from school learners to industry professionals and research leaders.

Key speakers at the event providing inspirational talks included Rituja Rao, Technical Delivery Manager, Deliveroo; Sam Toombs, Wales and South West Director, BT; Dr Emma Yhnell, Senior Lecturer, Cardiff University; Alice Gray , Senior Communications Officer, Cardiff University; Yamni Nigam – Professor of Healthcare Service, Swansea University; Sam Carrier, Group financial controller, BBC Wales; and Marina Lois, Co Founder, Bengo Media.

Hosted in the Betty Campbell Studio at the BBC Wales headquarters in central Cardiff, the event also involved a tour of the building, with delegates also getting involved in practical workshops on ‘Personal Brand’.

After the event, Dr Bright said:

“The Office of the Chief Science Adviser for Wales’ commissioned independent research exploring gender equality in STEM in Wales which confirmed that visible role models are important, and this event was aimed at supporting women in STEM to be confident in their communication and raising the profile of the work that they do. “Our speakers explored the importance of authentic and compassionate leadership, the challenges of being in the minority, and the value of allyship.”

The Wales Women in STEM group is open to everyone in Wales working in STEM and holds regular networking meetings through the year.

To find out more visit www.waleswomenSTEM.org.