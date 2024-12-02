Shaw Healthcare Wins Employee Owned Business of the Year Award

Shaw healthcare, head-quartered in St Mellons, Cardiff, has been awarded Business of the Year at the prestigious Employee Ownership Awards.

James de le Vingne, Chief Executive of the Employee Ownership Association, said:

“Congratulations to Shaw healthcare on being crowned Employee Owned Business of the Year from the pool of exceptionally high calibre entries from all industries we received this year, demonstrating how its employees are driving great EO impacts. “Shaw is an exemplar in the sector of proudly employee-owned businesses working with us to lead the way in developing positive EO practices and delivering People Powered Growth in the UK”.

The Business of the Year Award is for a well-established employee-owned businesses, that can demonstrate can evidence how its EO approach, its roles, and actions are driving impacts, innovation, performance, and sustainability for its stakeholders.

The award was accepted on behalf of Shaw by Russell Brown (CEO), Sean Tregonning (Director of Marketing & Communications) and Jayne Harrison (Employee Voice Manager).

Russell said: