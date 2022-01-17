Sharon Williams Becomes New Chair at Chwarae Teg

Sharon Williams, Managing Director of Pia has been appointed Chair of the Board at Chwarae Teg – Wales’ leading gender equality charity, as it celebrates its 30th Anniversary.

Having joined the board in 2018 and become Vice-chair two years ago, Sharon will take on the role following the departure of Alison Thorne – who has served as Chair since July 2019.

An enthusiastic advocate of Chwarae Teg’s work, Sharon has guided Pia to achieve Exemplar Employer Status through Chwarae Teg’s Agile Nation and Agile Nation2 programmes.

She previously worked to implement the Welsh Language Policy of a local authority, before joining Pia in 1999 and becoming MD in 2005. Based in Cwmbran the organisation is the UK’s leading independent specialist print company, transcribing print into accessible formats, such as braille, large print and audio.

Sharon Williams, new Chair of the Board, Chwarae Teg, and Managing Director of Pia said:

“It is an honour to take on the role of Chair for an organisation which has a vision that I am truly passionate about – a fairer Wales where women achieve and prosper at all levels of the economy, society and public life.” “It has never been more important, as we slowly build back from the pandemic, that equality be placed left, right and centre. I am fortunate that the Chwarae Teg Board has a strong foundation on which to develop the work we do with women and employers. By providing career development programmes and support to enable agile and inclusive working practices, women are able to fulfil their potential and businesses can thrive.”

Alison Thorne, former Chair of the Board at Chwarae Teg, and Founder of atconnect, said:

“I’d like to congratulate Sharon on succeeding me as chair. I’ve no doubt, having worked with her closely these past few years, that Chwarae Teg’s vital work to end gender inequality in Wales will continue strongly with her at the helm. “My time as chair has been incredibly rewarding – being able to see first-hand the tangible differences Chwarae Teg makes to the lives of women and the culture of businesses. It has also seen a time where its commercial arm has flourished, enabling profits to be reinvested back into the charity.”

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said: