Shaping Today’s Entrepreneurs for the Future

Megan Breakwell, Entrepreneur Skills Lecturer at Wrexham Glyndwr University spoke to Business News Wales about how the University is supporting students with their entrepreneurial spark.
With Glyndwr speaking more and more to companies that are looking for graduates that have that unique outside of the box approach, Megan’s role involves building entrepreneurship into the curriculum.
Glyndwr University helps entrepreneurs progress and develop outside of the traditional education unit, thinking of their space as providing a ‘safety to fail’ environment, removing the pressures of starting a business. Providing opportunities of funding and grant support that isn’t dependent on age, networking, and collaboration support, as well as a ‘board of investment event’ where students can pitch to receive feedback and gain experience in a business setting, we also hear about Glyndwr’s Enterprise Lounge.
Glyndwr Students and Graduates are welcomed and encouraged to make use of the Enterprise Lounge space. This space is specifically designed for aspiring and established entrepreneurs to have their own professional working space, enabling them to carry out meetings, work tasks, and any other business operations with comfort and security. The Enterprise Lounge offers specialist equipment which students and graduates can take advantage of to take their business to the next level. With an official office space, a private meeting room, and a professional environment, the Enterprise Lounge is a perfect place to grow and develop a start-up.