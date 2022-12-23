Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Shaping Today’s Entrepreneurs for the Future

Megan Breakwell, Entrepreneur Skills Lecturer at Wrexham Glyndwr University spoke to Business News Wales about how the University is supporting students with their entrepreneurial spark.

With Glyndwr speaking more and more to companies that are looking for graduates that have that unique outside of the box approach, Megan’s role involves building entrepreneurship into the curriculum.

Glyndwr University helps entrepreneurs progress and develop outside of the traditional education unit, thinking of their space as providing a ‘safety to fail’ environment, removing the pressures of starting a business. Providing opportunities of funding and grant support that isn’t dependent on age, networking, and collaboration support, as well as a ‘board of investment event’ where students can pitch to receive feedback and gain experience in a business setting, we also hear about Glyndwr’s Enterprise Lounge.

Glyndwr Students and Graduates are welcomed and encouraged to make use of the Enterprise Lounge space. This space is specifically designed for aspiring and established entrepreneurs to have their own professional working space, enabling them to carry out meetings, work tasks, and any other business operations with comfort and security. The Enterprise Lounge offers specialist equipment which students and graduates can take advantage of to take their business to the next level. With an official office space, a private meeting room, and a professional environment, the Enterprise Lounge is a perfect place to grow and develop a start-up.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

