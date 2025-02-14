Severn View Park Care Home wins MacEwen Award 2025

Monmouthshire County Council's state-of-the-art care home in Caldicot has been awarded the prestigious RIBA MacEwen Award 2025.

The award is a celebration of architecture for the common good – celebrating projects that demonstrate a mutual willingness of architect and client to push at the edges of design and practicality.

Designed by Pentan Architects and constructed by Lovell, the care home opened its doors in March 2024. It was funded through a partnership between Monmouthshire County Council and the Gwent Regional Partnership Board via the Welsh Government's Integrated Care Fund and Housing with Care Fund.

Working closely with the architects and developers, Colin Richings, Integrated Service Manager at Monmouthshire County Council, played a vital role in developing the care home. Throughout the seven-year development of Severn View Park, his philosophy was consistent: allowing people to live well with dementia. This transpired into creating a home with a sense of familiarity for all residents.

The care home's design aims to support people with dementia. Front doors open directly into the living spaces, promoting a sense of comfort, unlike the typical reception desk and office setup. With four residences, each housing eight residents, the care home is centred around a new village hall for the new housing community, with gardens and allotments creating shared spaces for all.

Located on the new Crick Road housing development, Severn View Park Care Home maintains connections with the surrounding community. By creating opportunities for the residents through events and shared spaces, residents can maintain a sense of personal identity and inclusion.

Along with the innovative design, the care home is at the forefront of developing best practices in care. Throughout the day, staff will ensure that all residents are included in all aspects of daily living.

Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, Cllr Ian Chandler, said:

“Severn View Park Care Home is at the forefront of care. Thanks to Pentan Architects and Lovell, the home provides a fantastic opportunity for staff to innovate how care is delivered. The care home is a jewel within our social care portfolio; along with its fantastic design, staff are making this a real home for the residents to live connected to their community.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

“When I visited Severn View Park Home last year, I was so impressed by the work undertaken to create such a beautiful space to deliver independent living and specialist dementia care in the community. It’s wonderful to see this innovative care home receiving such prestigious recognition and I am so pleased that we were able to support the project through our Integrated Care Fund and Housing with Care Fund.”

Chair of the RPB and Chair of ABUHB, Ann Lloyd said: