Seven Welsh Firms Named in 2024 ‘Small Biz 100’

Seven independent firms from Wales have been named by the Small Business Saturday campaign as it reveals this year’s 100 most inspirational small businesses.

Newport-based skincare brand, Clear For Men, which creates men’s skincare products and raises awareness of men’s mental health struggles, is among the local business owners featured in this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up showcasing the UK’s most impressive independent businesses.

Following a nationwide search an array of small businesses from across Wales appear in the SmallBiz100 line-up, with many showcasing a strong commitment to sustainability and inclusion.

This year’s list includes:

Battle Green – eco-friendly business based in Eryri, North Wales, which sells alternatives to everyday items as a response to the impact of microplastics on the environment.

Ffa Da – speciality arabica coffee roasting business based in Harlech, North Wales.

Meridian Life – based in Newport, yoga and meditation class company, aiming to bring the local community together through wellness practices.

Jackie Thomson HypnoWellbeing – holistic wellness business in Deganwy, North Wales, helping individuals achieve mental and physical wellbeing through tailored hypnotherapy and coaching solutions.

Welsh Luxury Hamper Co. – South Wales luxury hamper business, using products from local artisans and producers.

Clear For Men – Newport-based skincare brand, creating men’s skincare products and raising awareness of men’s mental health struggles.

Go Below Underground Adventures – family-run business based in Betws-y-Coed, North Wales providing underground tours through slate mines.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which takes place each year on the first weekend in December, celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to ‘shop local' and to support businesses in their communities.

Each business in the SmallBiz100 will be showcased as part of a 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday itself on 7 December, as it kicks off a wider campaign to encourage support for small businesses and unlock their potential to power economic growth.

Against an improving economic backdrop campaign organisers are emphasising the role small businesses will play in powering the UK’s recovery. But after a succession of challenges—from COVID-19 to the cost-of-living crisis—they warn small businesses need a major boost of support to build back up and grow.

“This year’s SmallBiz100 list shows the huge contribution small businesses make to their communities and the wider UK economy. As they continue to feel the fallout of a challenging few years, small firms still need significant support to get back on their feet,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK. “Small Business Saturday has always been a powerful way for the public to celebrate and uplift our nation’s small businesses, and in this critical time of opportunity, the campaign’s lasting impact will be essential.”

Despite signs the economy is turning a corner, small business owners are still grappling with some persistent economic challenges. Over half (53%) of small firms identify high costs as a continuing issue, but in spite of this an even greater number, over two thirds (68%), expect their business to grow this year. This is according to fresh ‘SME Barometer’ data from a survey of decision makers at 1,000 UK small and medium sized businesses by American Express, the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK, and which founded Small Business Saturday in the U.S. in 2010.

What’s more, 52% say customers are deliberately supporting small businesses in the current environment, pointing to an upward trend for the nation’s small firms.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said:

“This year’s inspiring SmallBiz100 once again showcases the incredible vibrancy among the nation’s small businesses. We’re proud to champion the entrepreneurs running these businesses and to encourage the nation to shop small through our ongoing support of Small Business Saturday – a campaign which remains as important now as when it first began.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign with a mission to champion and support the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses. On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b businesses like accountants and plumbers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Since the UK campaign started in 2013, it has reached millions of people and seen billions spent with small businesses on the day itself, with impact that lasts all year round.

Last year, the campaign saw support from the Prime Minister, the Mayor of London, as well as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign, which trended across social media on the day.