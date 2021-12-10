Senior Campaign Manager (28k – 35k) – Hybrid Working

Senior Campaign Manager

Salary: 28k – 35k PA

28k – 35k PA Location: Hybrid Working (with the option to use Cardiff City Centre office)

Hybrid Working (with the option to use Cardiff City Centre office) Start Date: 7th February 2022

About Business News Wales

Established in 2014 Business News Wales is Wales’ leading digital B2B publisher representing over 50 major businesses and organisations across Wales, including regional city deals, a variety of Welsh Government organisations, blue chips and many of Wales fasting growing companies.

Reaching over 23,000 business leaders every day and trusted by both Welsh and UK Governments, Business News Wales has its finger on the pulse of the drivers and dynamics for each sector of the Welsh economy – segmenting audiences on a regional and industry level.

We are driven to make a difference, with a core objective to help solve some of Wales biggest economic and business challenges.

The Role

If you strive to make a difference, if your passionate about business, media and communications, if your ambitious with a ‘roll your sleeves up’, can do attitude to work, then we want to hear from you.

Your overriding responsibility will be to develop, organise, manage, and oversee existing and new client communications campaigns.

You will also be responsible for managing all Business News Wales social media accounts.

In this role, you will liaise with cross-functional internal team members within production, design, multimedia, and editorial to ensure each campaign is executed to the highest standard.

Campaign Management

Devise B2B (business to business) integrated marketing campaigns on behalf of a wide range of businesses and organisations across Wales.

Brief and oversee the work of internal colleagues, within editorial, design, audio and video production who will deliver much of the campaign activity.

Write, edit and proofread copy for client campaign activity.

Deliver regular reports of campaign results, including web analysis and evaluation of KPIs.

Key skills

Management skills: As a senior campaign manager you will oversee a wide variety of marketing plans with an experienced team around you to deliver them. Therefore, you will need to guide the team and establish parameters but also delegate rather than micro-manage. You will be a natural relationship builder with integrity, reliability, and maturity.

As a senior campaign manager you will oversee a wide variety of marketing plans with an experienced team around you to deliver them. Therefore, you will need to guide the team and establish parameters but also delegate rather than micro-manage. You will be a natural relationship builder with integrity, reliability, and maturity. Communication skills: Excellent writing skills are a prerequisite as you will frequently have to write copy supporting campaigns.

Excellent writing skills are a prerequisite as you will frequently have to write copy supporting campaigns. Project management skills: You will be a leader with strong project management, people and resource management and excellent organisational skills. As a campaign manager you will work to meet deadlines for multiple projects. You will need to manage the organisation’s output effectively and intervene if things are going off-track.

You will be a leader with strong project management, people and resource management and excellent organisational skills. As a campaign manager you will work to meet deadlines for multiple projects. You will need to manage the organisation’s output effectively and intervene if things are going off-track. IT Skills: You will need a solid computer prowess and a strong understanding of digital. A working knowledge of Adobe, WordPress would also be helpful.

You will need a solid computer prowess and a strong understanding of digital. A working knowledge of Adobe, WordPress would also be helpful. Industry Experience: Account management or experience working within a communications or marketing agency would be advantageous.

For an informal and confidential chat contact [email protected]