Cardiff SEO Agency Beats Competitors to Land Major Client

A Cardiff-based internet marketing company has beaten some of the biggest agencies in the UK to land a contract with a leading wealth management firm.

Pinnacle Internet Marketing is working with London-based Raymond James Investment Services on a year-long digital marketing and search engine optimisation (SEO) campaign.

It won the contract despite stiff competition from some of the top SEO agencies in London and Manchester.

Raymond James Investment Services offers wealth management solutions for wealth managers and their clients. It has more than 40,000 client accounts in the UK representing £14.9B in client assets.

Howard Wilkins, Managing Director of Pinnacle, said:

“We are delighted to have landed this prestigious account, especially as we were competing against some of the biggest agencies around. “I think our knowledge, our expertise and most of all our transparency helped sway their decision. “SEO can seem quite opaque and mysterious at times, but we pride ourselves on making sure our clients know exactly what we are doing for them and how we are doing it.”

Evan Duncan, Marketing Executive at Raymond James Investment Services, said:

“This new relationship with Pinnacle represents the continuation of our ongoing digital strategy here at Raymond James. We look forward to their efforts to further enhance the Search Engine Optimisation of our digital properties as we expand our activity throughout 2022.”

The new contract comes after a successful year for Pinnacle. The business recruited an extra four employees, bringing the total headcount to 14, including a new digital marketing manager.

It also expects turnover to increase by more than 20 per cent in this financial year.

Pinnacle’s other clients include global engineering group Trelleborg, Newport-based engineering firm Cintec International and Cardiff-based heating specialists Boilerhut.