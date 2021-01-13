Schools Across the UK Invited to Tackle Real World Challenges

Schools across the UK are invited to take part in a series of free online sessions that give pupils the chance to tackle real world challenges set by B Corp companies.

Tasks are designed to boost pupils’ social and environmental awareness and help them develop important life skills.

The B Corp Schools project has been created by St Davids-based adventure and education company TYF, a Founding UK B Corp and sustainability pioneer for many of their first 35 years in business.

B Corps are companies that have been given B Corp certification in recognition of their social and environmental performance. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy, forming a community of leaders to drive a global movement of people using business as a force for good.

The B Corp Schools project will bring real-world challenges from UK B Corps into schools for pupils to tackle. The first example created by TYF challenged pupils to rethink the way that holidaymakers use leisure products to ensure that no broken surfboard, windbreak, beach bucket or BBQ ever ends up polluting the sea or beaches. The online challenges are free to schools but TYF offers paid workshops for teachers who feel they need support.

The sessions, delivered by the TFY team, teach pupils how do use design thinking and creative problem solving and skills that will enable them to transform the world with a focus on wellbeing and sustainability.

Sam Charlesworth, Customer Relations, TYF, said: