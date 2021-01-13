Schools Across the UK Invited to Tackle Real World Challenges

Schools across the UK are invited to take part in a series of free online sessions that give pupils the chance to tackle real world challenges set by B Corp companies.
Tasks are designed to boost pupils’ social and environmental awareness and help them develop important life skills.
The B Corp Schools project has been created by St Davids-based adventure and education company TYF, a Founding UK B Corp and sustainability pioneer for many of their first 35 years in business.
B Corps are companies that have been given B Corp certification in recognition of their social and environmental performance. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy, forming a community of leaders to drive a global movement of people using business as a force for good.
The B Corp Schools project will bring real-world challenges from UK B Corps into schools for pupils to tackle. The first example created by TYF challenged pupils to rethink the way that holidaymakers use leisure products to ensure that no broken surfboard, windbreak, beach bucket or BBQ ever ends up polluting the sea or beaches. The online challenges are free to schools but TYF offers paid workshops for teachers who feel they need support.
The sessions, delivered by the TFY team, teach pupils how do use design thinking and creative problem solving and skills that will enable them to transform the world with a focus on wellbeing and sustainability.
Sam Charlesworth, Customer Relations, TYF, said:
“Outdoor adventures taught us the importance of being prepared for changes in the world around us and TYF’s always had a strong commitment to building environmental and social awareness. Helping young people develop the awareness, skills and motivation to create positive change in the world was a natural next step for us when we realised the importance of the innovation being chased by the network of inspirational businesses that have also become B-Corps. We are that together we can create a way for young people to learn from cool companies pushing the boundaries of what’s possible”
“The B Corp Schools project comes at a time when schools are unable to take part in outdoor residential trips, so pupils are missing out on the environmental education that comes as part of our adventures. We wanted to find a way to continue enriching pupils’ lives and learning so we called on dozens of the UK’s most progressive businesses to help bring this project to life. These free sessions are designed to support teachers as they work to keep education going during the pandemic, and to give pupils a taste of how they can help to improve the world, along with practical skills to make that happen.”