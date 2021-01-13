Careers Wales Moves Cardiff HQ to Churchill House

Gyrfa Cymru Careers Wales is moving its Cardiff base to Churchill House in Churchill Way, Cardiff city centre.

The Welsh Government-owned organisation provides the all-age, independent careers information, advice and guidance service for Wales from Careers Centres in every local authority, plus Job Centres and outreach centres across Wales.

It is moving to Churchill House from premises in nearby Charles Street and will create a public-facing facility in the former Jessops retail unit on the ground floor, and offices on the mezzanine floor. It has signed a 10 year lease on the 6,694 sq ft of space. The landlord was advised by joint agents Knight Frank and Fletcher Morgan.

Dean Watkins of Careers Wales said:

The Cardiff based team are really looking forward to working at Churchill House and are excited to offer customers a much improved and welcoming environment in 2021.

Churchill House is an 87,917 sq ft multi-let office building which is less than two minutes from Queen Street rail station. It recently underwent a refurbishment programme which included communal meetings rooms and refurbished offices with comfort cooling and LED lighting.

John James, director of Fletcher Morgan, commented:

“Churchill House provides high quality, modern office in a prime city centre location. The building presented a perfect opportunity for Careers Wales, giving them an on-the-street presence with quality offices above.”

The property has been extensively refurbished to a very high standard and includes an impressive reception area with a two storey atrium.

Mark Sutton, partner at Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“The landlord’s very proactive approach to refurbishment and the upgrading of available suites means that we can currently accommodate occupier requirements from 10 to 100 people at Churchill House. “The building uses 100% renewable electricity and has shower facilities and 50 on-site cycle parking spaces, and these green features are very popular with occupiers.”

Suites from 2,921 to 3,936 sq ft are currently available – details from Knight Frank or Fletcher Morgan.