Scale in Wales Event Spotlights Tech Talent and Investment Potential

A London Tech Week 2024 event is set to position Wales as a prime destination for investment, relocation, and innovation.

Organised by Tramshed Tech and the Welsh Government, supported by Tech Wales Advocates and hosted at Foresight Group at The Shard, the invite-only event on June 10 will bring together investors, international tech companies, and key stakeholders from Wales’ tech ecosystem.

Louise Harris, Founder & CEO of Tramshed Tech, said:

“Despite the challenging financial climate, Wales is resilient and has always punched above its weight. “Throughout the last decade we’ve seen remarkable growth in industries such as fintech, insurtech, cyber, compound semiconductors, data, medtech, green tech and creative industries across Wales, and we don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. “Wales is poised for success with fantastic transport links making it just 90 minutes from London, a strong student talent pipeline of more than 220,000, and 3,500 tech companies contributing £8.5 billion to the economy annually.”

The event is set to spotlight why Wales is a prime destination to invest, locate and innovate, kicking off with opening remarks from Tramshed Tech and Welsh Government, ahead of a panel discussion and Q&A.

Moderated by Eamon Tuhami, Dealmaker – Global Entrepreneurs Programme for Wales & UK, Department for Business and Trade, the panel will explore Wales' investment potential, advantages of locating or expanding businesses in the region, and the key drivers behind its impressive tech innovation surge.

Panellists include Sarah Kocianski, CEO of FinTech Wales, Howard Rupprecht, Director of CSconnected, Shabnam Wazed, Founder and CEO of AGAM International, John Cordrey, Principal at Foresight Group, and Dr. Clare Johnson, Founder of Women in Cyber Wales.

Lynsey Thompson, International Business Development Manager – Tech at Welsh Government, said:

“We are excited to host this event and showcase the compelling reasons why Wales should be on the radar of investors and tech companies looking to expand or relocate. “Our nation's rich talent pool, supportive ecosystem, and unwavering commitment to innovation, coupled with initiatives like the Soft-Landing Programme which aids international tech businesses in seamlessly transitioning to Wales, make it an ideal destination for those seeking to grow and thrive in the tech sector.”

Following the panel discussion, a fireside chat will be hosted by Sophie Webber, Innovation Director at Tramshed Tech, alongside Ammar Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Final Rentals, and Edoka Idoko, Founder and CEO of Pryme, who will share their experiences, perspectives, and proven strategies for thriving in the region.

Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said:

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Wales as a great place for tech companies to establish, invest and grow. Our partnership between government, businesses and academia means we are creating the right environment to drive sustainable, quality jobs by supporting both people and technology.”

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, will deliver closing remarks, highlighting key takeaways and upcoming initiatives such as Blockchain and Photonics, the Wales Technology Awards, and Wales Tech Week 2025.