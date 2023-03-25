Rural Coastal Locations on Anglesey Transformed into SMART Locations

Menter Môn has installed public Wi-Fi in coastal locations around Anglesey which will benefit fishermen, maritime businesses and businesses associated with the coast.

Through funding from the North Wales Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) Menter Môn have installed public Wi-Fi in Traeth Bychan and Porth Amlwch. The installation of the Wi-Fi at these locations further expands the public Wi-Fi network available on Anglesey, which have been installed through projects led by Menter Môn.

Elen Foulkes, Menter Môn’s Senior Innovation Officer said:

“Installing public Wi-Fi in these rural coastal locations will benefit the fishing and coastal communities, businesses associated with the coast and visitors within reach of the Wi-Fi coverage area. It will plugg the gaps where there is no available Wi-Fi and limited mobile network coverage. “In addition to the Wi-Fi data collected, the Wi-Fi network will aide decision making in future.”

The installation of the public Wi-Fi has made it possible for businesses in these places to access useful information on visitor habits, which will help with decision making in the future. The publicly available data is available to view on Patrwm.io a data collection software designed to identify practices at specific locations.

Anglesey’s Economic Development portfolio holder, Councillor Carwyn Jones, has welcomed the new SMART locations. He said:

“The Wi-Fi supports fishermen in Amlwch Port, as they can log their catches and order equipment and parts for the boats. This had proved difficult in the past due to the poor mobile network coverage in the area. The Wi-Fi also helps visitors to the Port, as they can find information about the history and the buildings here. “I would like to thank Menter Môn for their work to provide public Wi-Fi here in Porth Amlwch as well as other parts of our Island, it helps greatly.”

Isle of Anglesey County Councillor for Twrcelyn Ward, Cllr Aled Morris Jones said: