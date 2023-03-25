Cardiff’s Genesis Biosciences Appoints IMCD as Global Distributor

Cardiff-based microbial and anti-microbial product developer, Genesis Biosciences, has appointed IMCD Group, a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, as a distribution partner for sustainable microbial and biological concentrates across EMEA.

Genesis specialises in beneficial bacteria fermentation, and is the first company in the world to develop, manufacture and offer both microbial and antimicrobial eco-benign® technology to customers. Its unique offering is used across a host of sectors including cleaning, industrial wastewater, drain maintenance, pond and water management and odour control.

The ideally suited partnership will see IMCD specifically showcase Genesis’ branded Evogen and Evozyme biological concentrates to the Home Care and I&I Cleaning markets across EMEA. IMCD will also look to strengthen Genesis’ sales channels across the EU and overcome the significant logistical challenges posed by BREXIT.

Evogen ‘fully formulated’ concentrates, which have been developed to ensure highly-efficacious long-term performance, are used for hard surface cleaning, soft surface cleaning and exterior cleaning and odour control, while the concentrated probiotic Evozyme additives can be used in a wide range of Home Care and I&I applications to produce high performing cleaning, odour control and FOG prevention products. Both solutions have been designed using application-specific Bacil-lus strains and reduce the need for harsh chemicals.

Conrad Mielcuszny, Genesis Biosciences CEO, said:

“The partnership with IMCD is a very exciting step for Genesis and opens doors on a global level post-COVID and post-BREXIT. The collaboration follows our recent commitment to establish new manufacturing partners across mainland Europe and will allow us to expand our audience and provide high level technical and commercial support to customers across EMEA. “Our Evogen and Evozyme technologies are the result of years of scientific research and development to create more effective and ecological cleaning solutions while protecting the environment and we’re looking forward to introducing these solutions to new prospective clients.”

Paul Hanbury, IMCD Group Home Care and I&I Director, said:

“We are seeing a growing demand for sustainable microbial ingredients across the entire Home Care and I&I sector. Our customers are looking for solutions that can deliver high levels of performance across all applications, without the need for harsh chemicals. “The addition of a world-leading developer like Genesis, and its comprehensive range of microbial concentrates and additives, will enable us to deliver an unprecedented new level of sustainable material choice to our global network of customers and we are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

For more information, please visit www.genesisbiosciences.co.uk.