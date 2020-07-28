Rural Businesses Urged to Apply for High Speed Internet Funding

Rural residents and businesses in Denbighshire are being urged to apply for funding towards the cost of installing gigabit broadband.

The Welsh and UK governments are now working together on the Gigabit Broadband Voucher scheme which covers part of the cost of installing new gigabit-capable internet connections.

Under the new partnership £7,000 is available for small-to-medium sized businesses and up to £3,000 is available for residential premises.

Gigabit-capable broadband connections offer the fastest and most reliable speeds available, and the scheme is open to rural premises with broadband speeds of less than 100Mbps.

Cllr Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for the Economy, said:

“This scheme will help ensure more people and businesses have access to reliable broadband speeds. I urge all those Denbighshire residents in rural locations without decent broadband to check to see if they are eligible for these vouchers. “Connecting communities is a priority for the Council and improved internet connections ensure our communities have access to goods and services and help the county’s businesses provide services online. “It is possible for residents or community groups to work together on applications and the Council is working to advise and assist them with their applications.”

You can contact the Council via [email protected] and to check eligibility visit https://gigabitvoucher.culture.gov.uk