RLDatix Acquires Monmouth-Based Software Company

The Development Bank of Wales has exited Carebeans, a pioneering healthcare operations software company.

Monmouth-based Carebeans has been acquired by RLDatix, a specialist in connected healthcare operations software and services. Providing unique benefits and functionalities for different users, Carebeans offers a cloud-based system for residential and nursing care homes and the full spectrum of supported living including domiciliary care, disability, and mental health services.

Carebeans was first established by Chief Executive Nick Lawford in 2019. He said:

“The value fit between Carebeans and RLDatix was immediately clear – not just the commitment to delivering integrated health and care solutions, but the shared focus on empowering providers to deliver higher-quality and safer care for patients and those receiving social care. Our combined resources, strategic expertise and innovative products leaves me feeling excited about the future trajectory of our industry.”

Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix said:

“As we strive for better connected healthcare operations in the broader NHS health and care settings, care coordination is critical. Carebeans’ software enables RLDatix to provide additional capabilities to the market through integration with our award winning QCS compliance solutions.”

Michael Bakewell is Deputy Portfolio Manager with the Development Bank. He said: