Rhyl’s Coworking Hub Appoints New Community Manager

A brand new coworking and business support Hub in Rhyl has appointed its Community Manager as it looks to engage with potential founding members ahead of its launch later this year.

Owain Colwell has been appointed as Costigan’s Community Manager and will be responsible for finding and supporting new members, sourcing and organising business mentors, arranging events and the general day-to-day running of the Hub.

Costigan’s, on Bedfor Street, has been transformed from a semi-derelict pub into a new coworking space and coffee shop, thanks to £312,000 of funding from Denbighshire County Council, through the European Regional Development Fund.

Owain previously worked managing a Vodafone Franchise within Bangor, Llandudno and on a digital platform, where he focused on developing business strategy and local community building – experience that perfectly translates to his new role fostering a thriving workspace.

Owain said:

“We’ve already started to engage with the local community and the response has been fantastic. Coworking has long been a part of freelance life, as individuals founding businesses look to take advantage of the natural networking that happens in shared spaces. But now, thanks to initiatives like our bursary for local workers, people are seeking to boot the commute and work closer to home. “However, it’s not just about having somewhere different to work – we can support our members with a number of different mentoring and workshop schemes and I’d encourage anyone with an idea or a desire to start their own business to get in touch with us. We can offer support to anyone in the early stages of their business; from teams looking to collaborate with others, to the individual with a promising idea who can’t quite quit their day-job yet – we can help.”

The Hub is managed by startup and coworking experts, TownSq which also manage spaces in Wrexham, West Sussex, Oxfordshire, Chester and Devon. As well as being available for meetings and events, Costigans will look to grow and support a community of founders, freelancers and entrepreneurs, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

In June the Hub launched its bursary scheme, designed to give local workers a closer-to-home option and to support organisations and businesses in offering staff flexible working solutions.

Community Director for TownSq, Carl Turner said: