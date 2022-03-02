Rhug Estate’s Latest Recruit Swaps Classroom to Work with Top Chefs

Former primary school teacher, Sophie Pritchard, has swapped the classroom to join Rhug Estate’s sales team. She has gone from teaching children how to use their knife and fork to explaining to top-class chefs around the world the virtues of buying Rhug’s organic meat.

Sophie, Rhug Estate’s new Retail and Online Sales Assistant, lives in Corwen with her partner Dion – who has also recently started working on Rhug’s organic farm. Before joining Rhug Estate Sophie worked at a local village school for three years. She qualified as a Primary School Teacher in 2018.

Lord Newborough, Owner of Rhug Estate in Corwen, said:

I am delighted to welcome Sophie to the team at Rhug. Since Covid-19 struck our retail, wholesale and online businesses have been turned on their head. With restaurants around the world finally getting back on their feet Sophie is doing a great job of meeting the demands of our top-class chef customers.”

Sophie processes Rhug’s mail orders and key account orders. She manages telephone orders and answers customer queries. She also helps to manage orders from Rhug’s online shop.

Sophie said:

Having grown up on a local beef small-holding, I’m delighted to now be working with Lord Newborough and the team at Rhug. Rhug Estate is such a diverse business and yet at its core is organic farming. I’m enjoying getting to know Rhug’s customers. I’m pleased to be working with a fabulous team of people in the most amazing surroundings.”

In her spare time, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family and friends as well as walking her two miniature Schnauzer dogs – Kiwi and Nel.

Lord Newborough added:

I would like to thank all our customers for their continued support. We appreciate their loyalty. We are looking forward to everything going back to normal in the very near future.”

Rhug Estate’s online shop offers individual customers an opportunity to order Rhug Estate’s award-winning organic meat, along with farm shop items, and have them delivered direct to their door. Rhug’s wholesale customers include some of the major Delis, restaurants and hotels around London and abroad.