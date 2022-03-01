Revolutionary £20m Cheese Factory Wins International Recognition Ahead of Opening

A £20 MILLION cheese factory development received international recognition ahead of its opening this spring.

Lauded as the cream of sustainability and innovation in the sector, Mona Dairy was visited by Australia’s High Commissioner George Brandis QC and Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon.

The 25,000 sq ft Anglesey facility will be the most modern anywhere in Europe, capable of producing 7,000 tons of Welsh and continental cheeses every year.

Just weeks after the UK signed a historic trade deal with Australia – expected to unlock more than £10bn in contracts annually, and worth a reported £60m to the Welsh economy – Mr Brandis congratulated Mona Dairy Managing Director Ronald Akkerman and colleagues for bringing their vision to fruition.

He added:

“One of the great winners of this trade agreement is the processed food sector. Welsh cheeses produced from Welsh farm-supplied milk will be one of the beneficiaries of the deal, so there are opportunities to be seized.”

Based on Mona Industrial Park, the dairy was built using the most modern production technology available. Creating 100 jobs and running entirely on renewable energy, it will be a zero combustion and zero emissions site benefiting from circular systems for inputs such as water and heat.

Mr Akkerman said the project will set new standards for the industry, blending traditional and revolutionary methods to produce Edam, Gouda, Cheddar, and a range of artisan cheeses using milk from local farms.

“This factory is the largest development in the food sector in recent times and is attracting a great deal of interest from across the industry globally,” said Mr Akkerman. “It is very exciting to now be able to show people around the plant as it is nearing completion. “We thank Mr Brandis and Mrs Crosbie for coming to see first-hand what an innovative project this is, for us, the region and the dairy sector.”

Mrs Crosbie added:

“With a clear focus on sustainable and ethical cheese production, Mona Dairy will set new standards for the industry and the world. “It is wonderful to see such a market-leading initiative on Ynys Mon, which will create 100 jobs for the area. All with sustainability firmly at its core.”

Mona Dairy’s core ethos is to deliver a better, fair, and transparent deal for farmers, whilst building their sustainability and environmental credentials and encouraging regenerative dairy practices.

Mr Akkerman said: