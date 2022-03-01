FTSE Women Leaders Review Significant Boost for Women in Senior Roles, CGI Reveals

The Chartered Governance Institute UK & Ireland (CGIUKI) has welcomed publication of the first report published by the FTSE Women Leaders Review, which shows that almost 40% of UK FTSE100 board positions are now held by women, gaining the UK an impressive second place in international rankings for female board representation.
Peter Swabey, Policy and Research Director at the CGI, said:
It is remarkable that nearly 40% of UK FTSE board positions are now held by women compared with 12.5 per cent just 10 years ago. This report builds on previous work carried out through both the Davies Review and the Hampton Alexander Review.
“We should remain vigilant however. Although the pace of women being appointed to FTSE 350 boards has increased, there is still a need to develop and strengthen the pipeline of women and other under-represented groups ready to move into executive directorships.
“The FTSE Woman’s Leaders Review reflects the findings of our recent FTSE350 Boardroom Bellwether report, November 2021, in which 80% of respondents considered their boards to be gender diverse. This positive news is tempered by the 41% who believe they do not have a sufficient executive pipeline to provide a pool of talented and diverse board members in the future. This raises some concern that growing gender parity at board level, or even maintaining current levels, might not be sustainable in a majority of FTSE companies without clearer plans to support the progression of female talent.”