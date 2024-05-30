Revamped Sports Ground Could Become New Home of The Ospreys

A Swansea sports ground could become the new home of top-flight rugby region The Ospreys.

The Ospreys are looking for a new home, having stated that they no longer plan to play at the Swansea.com Stadium after the 2024-25 season.

A proposal for a new operating model at the city’s St Helen’s sports ground – currently run by the council – would see it redeveloped as a location for regional and community sport.

The council would want any approved plan to accommodate the successful relocation of Swansea Cricket Club in a manner agreed by them and others.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“St Helen’s needs to be upgraded to offer a modern sports experience, and the Ospreys need a new home and a plan for long-term sustainability. “We’re prepared to work on the current Ospreys proposal for St Helen’s to become a modern rugby stadium, helping the region to make their home there and remain in Swansea. “We're doing all we can to support the Ospreys to stay in Swansea, while also working with all of our sporting stakeholders to provide top-class facilities for them. “We’ve discussed the option with the Ospreys. We're already discussing key matters in a positive manner with current St Helen’s residents Swansea CC and Swansea RFC. “Ongoing discussions to enable these potential changes include implications, timescales and funding to develop improved cricket facilities nearby.”

The St Helen’s proposal would involve agreements with the Ospreys to accommodate other uses. The neighbouring recreation ground does not feature in the current proposal.

St Helen’s would become a rugby stadium for a range of users, including a home for regional rugby, and facilities for community sport. It would be developed in a phased manner over a number of years, increasing capacity, developing facilities and improving the experience of users and visitors.

The proposal would allow rugby use, including – as now – by Swansea RFC and Swansea University. The sports ground would be made available for use by local community groups and schools.

Cricket teams would be offered upgraded facilities nearby, with details and timings to be agreed by key stakeholders.

A report outlining the proposal was presented to the council’s cabinet by cabinet member for investment, regeneration, events and tourism Robert Francis-Davies.

He said:

“We want to work with the Ospreys to improve St Helen’s as a key sporting facility to the benefit of first-class regional rugby and as community sports venue for the city. “Swansea is a sporting city and we want an active and healthy Swansea with a thriving local economy and infrastructure. This plan would help that. “The proposal is to develop and enhance St Helen’s as a sports facility over the coming years through a long-term partnership with The Ospreys. “We’re committed to working in partnership with others to ensure the development and delivery of sport in Swansea at community, student and elite levels.”

St Helen’s has a rich history and has played host to high level sport over the decades.

Current activity there includes home games of Swansea RFC in rugby union’s Welsh Premiership and Swansea Cricket Club home games in the top fight of South Wales cricket.

However, without increased future investment, the council would need to consider other arrangements.

Councillor Francis-Davies said: