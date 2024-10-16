Retail Group Warns of £7m Potential Business Rates Hike for Welsh Shops

A new analysis from the Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC) suggests shops in Wales could see a £7.2 million hike in their business rates bills from April.

The latest ONS Consumer Price Index reveals that inflation stood at 1.7% last month. September’s inflation rate is what UK Ministers traditionally use to calculate the business rate for the coming financial year. If Welsh Ministers follow suit, then retailers in Wales could potentially face an extra £7.2 million on their annual business rates bills from April 2025. Retail accounts for a quarter of all rates in Wales.

The WRC is warning that it comes as Welsh retail sales continue to flatline and retailers face greater outlays to run their business including additional statutory obligations on sustainability and recycling, obesity, and the national living wage.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said: