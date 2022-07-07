Research Shows Number of Welsh Start-ups Increased Significantly in May

Nearly five times as many Welsh businesses were set up in May than in January, according to new research from R3, the insolvency and restructuring trade body.

R3’s analysis of data provided by Creditsafe showed that the number of start-ups in Wales has risen from 1,659 in April to 1,798 in May – and is now 4.8 times larger than January’s statistic of 372.

However, the research also revealed late payment in Wales is increasing, with Welsh businesses having 229,934 invoices on their books that had gone past their payment deadline in May – nearly 3,500 more than April’s figure of 226,463.

In the same month, 20,059 companies in Wales paid their invoices late, up by 0.4% from April’s figure of 19,983 – although Wales saw the lowest monthly percentage increase in late payments when compared to the other regions and nations in the UK.

R3 Chair for Wales Charlotte May comments:

“Although it’s fantastic to see entrepreneurial spirit so high in Wales, there are other economic indicators which suggest the business climate is tough. “A worrying number of businesses are paying their invoices late. Not only is this a sign they could potentially be financially distressed, but it can also have a knock-on effect on those awaiting payment.”

Charlotte, who is Associate Director for South West and Wales at Manolete in Bristol continues: