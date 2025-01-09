Registrations Now Open For Wales Tech Week 2025

Registrations for Wales Tech Week 2025, Wales’ largest international tech summit, are now officially open.

The announcement was made at an exclusive VIP Launch event held at The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff.

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, joined industry leaders, established businesses, and innovators from across the tech ecosystem who gained exclusive insights into Wales Tech Week 2025, what to expect at the international summit, why it matters for Wales, and how businesses can get involved.

Created and powered by Technology Connected, Wales Tech Week – taking place between the 24 and 26 November 2025 at the ICC Wales – showcases Welsh technology, its ecosystem and champions the industry on the global stage.

Spotlighting the endless opportunities within technology, innovation, and collaboration, Wales Tech Week serves as a magnet for global engagement, investment, and talent.

Further to the success of 2023, which featured 90+ Partners & Exhibitors, over 300 speakers, and attracted over 4,000 attendees, Wales Tech Week 2025 promises an inspiring lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, exhibitions, fringe events and networking opportunities, making it a must-attend event for tech creators, adopters, supporters, stakeholders, and the ‘tech-curious.’ The final day will feature Talent4Tech, showcasing career opportunities and inspiring the next generation of talent, followed by the 10th annual Wales Technology Awards – a grand finale celebrating the industry’s achievements and innovation.

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

“The Welsh Government is committed to promoting innovation and the use of new technologies as part of our vision for a more prosperous, productive, green and fair economy. “Wales Tech Week 2025 will bring together a host of our digital leaders and tech businesses, and once again spotlight Wales globally as a centre of expertise and opportunity for emerging technologies. “I was delighted to speak at the launch event and look forward to seeing Welsh talent further maximise opportunities for success in this sector.”

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, said:

“Wales Tech Week is a powerful magnet for global engagement, investment, innovation, and talent that positions Wales on the global stage. It’s a catalyst for change, bringing together businesses, innovators, and industry leaders to explore transformative solutions to today’s challenges, and new opportunities for growth. “Wales Tech Week demonstrates the pioneering work of the technology industry in Wales. Technology adoption is paramount to the way we live, work, connect, and protect in today’s ever-changing environment. “We are thrilled to announce that registrations for Wales Tech Week 2025 are now open, and we look forward to welcoming the world to Wales this November to connect, collaborate, and do business.”

To register your place at Wales Tech Week 2025 and to discover more about Wales’ largest international tech summit, visit www.walestechweek.com