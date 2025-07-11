Swansea Packaging Manufacturer Boosts Production with Major Investment

Viscose Closures, a specialist in tamper-evident packaging, has made a major investment in a new flexographic printing press, significantly expanding the company’s shrink sleeve manufacturing capabilities.

Based in Swansea, Viscose is a supplier of packaging solutions including shrink sleeves and caps, serving clients across the globe. The new flexo printer represents a strategic step in enhancing print quality, production efficiency, and capacity to meet growing demand.

“This investment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to quality and growth,” said Emma Blackmore, Managing Director at Viscose. “The new flexo printer allows us to deliver even higher-quality printed heat-shrink sleeves with greater speed and precision—something our customers increasingly rely on as product security and shelf appeal remains a top priority.”

The high-speed flexo press supports full-colour, high-resolution graphics and is designed for minimal waste and quicker setup times.

This latest investment follows a series of recent upgrades to Viscose’s production line, including the addition of a new welder and slitter, marking the completion of a major phase of operational improvements aimed at enhancing speed, efficiency, and competitiveness. The new flexo printer significantly increases output, with print speeds rising from 70–75 metres per minute to 170 metres per minute. Waste is also drastically cut—from up to 400 metres to just 50 metres on a six-colour print job.