Regeneration Could be Increased Significantly with a More Systematic, Interventionist and Collaborative Approach to Brownfield Development

Our report focuses on the many barriers facing councils and their partners, but also highlight opportunities to learn from elsewhere to help overcome the housing emergency through sustainable development of disused sites.

We examined how Welsh councils are supporting and encouraging repurposing and regeneration of vacant properties and brownfield sites into homes or for other uses.

With greater levels of demand being placed on natural resources, national and local government need to balance addressing housing demand with environmental protections to help reduce the impact of the climate crisis. Once land is developed, it is unlikely to ever be converted back to greenfield use, with consequent environmental and economic effects. The Welsh Government therefore promotes the use of previously developed land and repurposing of empty buildings, wherever possible.

However, developing brownfield sites comes with its own set of barriers. For example, where sites are in former industrial areas contamination and potential remediation costs can make cost a barrier, even if the site is served by infrastructure, such as roads or utilities. This means development often takes an easier course, contrasting national policy and increasing reliance on greenfield sites.

Auditor General, Adrian Crompton said: