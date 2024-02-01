Estyn Highlight Cardiff and Vale College’s Strategic and Collaborative Approach to Delivering Apprenticeships that Make an Impact

Estyn, His Majesty’s Inspectorate for Education and Training, has published an inspection report that highlights the positive work of Cardiff and Vale College’s apprenticeship provision.

With CAVC Group the largest provider of apprenticeships in the country, Cardiff and Vale College works with thousands of apprentices each year across 50 different sectors. Alongside its own provision, the College works with a network of 19 expert subcontractors to ensure the delivery of high-quality apprenticeships for the Welsh Government.

Published on Wednesday 31st January, the positive report highlights the high quality of apprenticeship provision with CAVC and the notable impact of apprenticeships on apprentices, employers and economy.

The report details the highly positive impact on apprentices, developing their professional role specific knowledge and skills, alongside wider employability skills and personal development. It highlights apprentices’ ‘good initiative’, ‘positive attitudes’, that they are ‘motivated and enthusiastic’ with ‘many ambitious and determined to progress in their organisations’.

The diversity of apprenticeships offered through CAVC and huge range of employers who have committed to these to grow their workforce, has resulted in increased numbers of young people undertaking apprenticeships.

Omer Waheed, 23 from Cardiff, is a real ambassador for apprenticeships. Omer secured a Vehicle Body Repair apprenticeship with Cardiff-based Davies Motor Company, which deals with prestige vehicles including Bentley and Aston Martin. Omer’s high level of skill secured him his apprenticeship and saw him gain medals in industry skills competitions at both Wales and UK level alongside his job.

Omer said:

“The College and my apprenticeship has helped me to achieve my goals and got me to where I am today.”

The report highlights how CAVC ‘engages well with new employers offering apprenticeship opportunities to meet their recruitment and training needs’ and is ‘particularly effective in securing apprenticeship training for a number of high-profile employers’, creating innovative, successful and highly sought-after apprenticeships in sectors including aviation, financial services and the creative industries.

One example of this has been the professional services firm, Deloitte. Ross Flanigan, Head of Business Support Services and Cardiff Delivery Centre Leader for Deloitte explains:

“When opening our Cardiff Delivery Centre we worked in partnership with CAVC to design, recruit for and deliver an apprenticeship pathway that opened roles in our business for people who otherwise would not have secured a role at a firm like ours. It has been a huge success, with some outstanding people joining the business and progressing into rewarding careers. “The scheme provides a local, sustainable option to grow a diverse and talented team. Around 130 people have joined us through this apprenticeship, most are still with us, and it is the collaborative approach from CAVC that has been the key to success.”

Sharon James-Evans, Principal of Cardiff and Vale College said: