Redrow Secures Planning for New Homes at Queen’s Hill Newport

Redrow, the premium housebuilder headquartered in north Wales, is to create a development of 76 new homes on the former grounds of Queens Comprehensive School at Queen’s Hill, Newport.

Following the reserved matters approval by Newport City Council today (4 August), Redrow will purchase the land from the local authority and joint owners, Residual Lands Limited. The 8.7-acre brownfield site is allocated for residential development within the city’s Local

Development Plan and the new development will include 11 affordable one and two bedroom homes.

Redrow expects to begin demolition and site clearance in the coming months to start construction in January 2022. A showhome is expected to open in the autumn next year when people will be able to reserve the first homes, which should be ready for occupation in

early 2023.

While under construction by Redrow, the development will be named Parc Elisabeth, reflecting the area’s name, and also the fact that Newport hosted the first official royal visit by our current Queen, who will celebrate her platinum jubilee in the year it is being built.

Redrow is known for the design of its homes, and the variety of detail, finishes and house types it incorporates into its developments. Parc Elisabeth will comprise 65 three, four and five-bedroom premium family homes of nine different house types, all from its award winning Heritage collection with its Arts and Crafts influenced architecture and contemporary interiors.

It is also known for incorporating nature within its developments and, says land director, Wayne Rees, the large mature trees will be complemented by open space and play facilities at this “ideally located site”, next to St Mary’s Primary School.

“Within five minutes’ walk of the train station and ten of the city centre, this elevated development will offer great views and a really convenient location for local access and travelling further afield,” he said. “We’re also looking forward to continuing to build our relationship with St Mary’s Primary once we start work, as we’d like to provide an interesting opportunity for the children to see new homes being created from the start.”

Redrow has a heritage of development at Newport including sites at Mon Bank, Alexandra Gate, Bassaleg and Llanwern. It is also currently developing at Great Milton Park in Cot Hill and at Parc y Coleg in Caerleon, on the former University of South Wales campus site.

According to Redrow’s MD in south Wales, Nigel Palmer, housebuyers are increasingly interested in the city.