Recovery Loan Scheme Offers Over £135m of Lending to Smaller Businesses in Wales

The British Business Bank announces today that, through the Recovery Loan Scheme, accredited lenders have offered over £135m to smaller businesses in Wales as they steer a path towards a sustainable recovery.

Of the £135.4m of total funding offered through 690 facilities, £117.7m has been drawn down through 639 facilities.

Total funding offered from the scheme represents 3% of the national total, broadly in line with the relative size of the nation’s business population (4%).

A total of £4.51bn of lending has been offered through over 20,643 facilities across the UK, £3.83bn has been drawn down through 18,338 facilities.

The Recovery Loan Scheme launched in April 2021 and was originally scheduled to run until 31 December 2021. At Autumn Budget 2021, the government extended the scheme by six months to 30 June 2022 and made some adjustments to its terms. The government provided a guarantee of 80% for loans made before 1 January 2022 and 70% for loans after that date. The borrower remains 100% liable for the debt.

Susan Nightingale, UK Network Director, Wales, British Business Bank, said: