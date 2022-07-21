Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Why is Retaining and Attracting Young People to North Wales Important?

Pam bod cadw a Denu Pobl Ifanc i Ogledd Cymru yn Bwysig?

As you may remember, we had an initial discussion about this topic back in March, discussing why some young people leave North Wales and how we could encourage them to stay.

This time, our Presenter Bethan Williams-Price asks three young people who live and work in North Wales and what was their reason for returning/staying. The discussion also includes what organisations, businesses and Governments could do to reduce the number of people leaving the region.

Bethan was joined by:

  • Emily Roberts, M-Sparc Operations and Customer Experience Manager
  • Osian Prys Ellis, Leadership and Management Trainee
  • Angharad Evans, Graduate Skills and Employability Project Manager

*This digital discussion is entirely in Welsh*

Our Ambition
To be confident and cohesive, focused on improving the region’s economic, social and environmental well-being.

We want to see the region develop in a sustainable way, with opportunities for people to gain new skills for the future and develop rewarding careers. We want to see businesses grow and communities prosper.

We’ll do this while being champions of our language, culture and heritage and in line with the well-being goals for Wales.
 

