Why is Retaining and Attracting Young People to North Wales Important?

As you may remember, we had an initial discussion about this topic back in March, discussing why some young people leave North Wales and how we could encourage them to stay.

This time, our Presenter Bethan Williams-Price asks three young people who live and work in North Wales and what was their reason for returning/staying. The discussion also includes what organisations, businesses and Governments could do to reduce the number of people leaving the region.

Bethan was joined by:

Emily Roberts, M-Sparc Operations and Customer Experience Manager

Osian Prys Ellis, Leadership and Management Trainee

Angharad Evans, Graduate Skills and Employability Project Manager

*This digital discussion is entirely in Welsh*