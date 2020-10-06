Record Number of Entries for 2020 Cardiff Business Awards

The shortlist for the sixth annual Cardiff Business Awards has been announced today, with the highest number of entries received to date, the judges whittled the shortlist down to 54, in contention for fifteen prestigious awards.
Since launching in 2015, the awards have grown in prestige and importance and become firmly established as one of the leading business awards, not just in Cardiff, but throughout the whole of Wales. The awards recognise those organisations and leaders who have made the greatest impact on the Cardiff, regional and wider UK economy over the last 12 months.
The winners of each category, as well as the Cardiff Business of the Year 2020, will be announced at the virtual awards evening which will be held on Friday 13th November and hosted by Jamie Owen. The event will be streamed online via You Tube and will be free for everyone to watch the winners get the recognition they deserve.
Commenting on this year’s finalists, Frank Holmes, chair of the judging panel for the Cardiff Business Awards, said:
“It is an honour to be involved with the Cardiff Business Awards in a record year of so many worthy candidates despite the circumstances we are all trying to deal with, this shines a very positive light on the businesses which will underpin the City’s resilience and its future economic wellbeing.”
Cllr Huw Thomas Leader of Cardiff Council :
“ despite the challenges of COVID 19 I am delighted we have had a record year for entries for the Cardiff Business Awards with a wide range of businesses competing in most of the categories . Companies shortlisted also include a number who have successfully adapted their business model to meet the COVID challenge. It was also pleasing to see a wide range of entries in the innovation, creative and digital and entrepreneurial categories. These companies will be crucial to the Cardiff economy moving forward “
Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management, co-founder of the Cardiff Business Awards, added:
“We are really pleased to be able to continue to recognise these Cardiff companies during such a tough year. Although we can’t meet face to face we will definitely be celebrating in style online with them all.”
The shortlist is as follows:
Creative & Digital Business of the Year, sponsored by Cleartech Live
- Appnovation
- Gorilla TV
- Illustrate Digital
- Wild Creations
Employer of the Year, sponsored by CPS Group (UK)
- HLM Architects
- Oodle Car Finance
- Pentan Architects
- S3 Advertising
Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University
- Ross Burn – CatSci
- Phill Lewis – Dusty Knuckle Pizza
- Chris J. Birch & Jak Bjornstrom – Haus Workforce
- James Williams – Sero
Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales
- A1 Diagnostics
- Apollo Distribution Cardiff
- Coles Funeral Directors
- Gôl Centres
Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff & Vale College
- Hoop Recruitment
- Metro Bank
- Robertsons Solicitors
Green Business of the Year
- Creative Spaces Design
- Sero
Innovation Business of the Year, sponsored by AMPLYFI
- Huntleigh Healthcare
- Route Media
- Vindico
International Business of the Year
- CCS McLays
- Delio
- Ultrawave
Leisure, Hospitality & Retail Business of the Year
- Coffi Co (Cardiff)
- Dusty Knuckle Pizza
- Gôl Centres
Manufacturing Business of the Year sponsored by Towergate Insurance Brokers
- Engineering Fabrication
- Hardshell UK
- Minerva Laboratories
SME of the Year
- BCB International
- Camilleri Construction
- Encon Construction
- FlyForm
- iRG
Start-Up Business of the Year, sponsored by Bluegg
- Dragonfly Creative
- Route Media
- Talent Ticker
- Yoello
Technology Business of the Year, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Huntleigh Healthcare
- Secure Sensor Innovative Design
- Talent Ticker
- Wagonex
- Yoello
Third Sector Organisation of the Year, sponsored by United Purpose
- Cardiff and Vale Credit Union
- Horn Development Association
- Rubicon Dance
- Screen Alliance Wales
Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Dragon Taxis
- Gabriella Howell – BCB International
- Matthew Griffin -Lumberjack Axe Throwing
- Joshua Pesticco – SSS Welding and Fabrication
Each finalist will then be considered for the overall Cardiff Business of the Year 2020.
The 2020 awards are sponsored by some of the city’s most prominent businesses, including: Cardiff Council (headline sponsor), AMPLYFI, Bluegg, Cardiff & Vale College, Cardiff Metropolitan University, CPS Group (UK), Development Bank of Wales, Dragon Taxis, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Towergate Insurance Brokers, United Purpose, Cleartech Live, BusinessNewsWales and Lexon Group.
The awards ceremony will be held online on Friday 13th November 2020. To reserve your free tickets, please visit https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/.