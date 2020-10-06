Record Number of Entries for 2020 Cardiff Business Awards

The shortlist for the sixth annual Cardiff Business Awards has been announced today, with the highest number of entries received to date, the judges whittled the shortlist down to 54, in contention for fifteen prestigious awards.

Since launching in 2015, the awards have grown in prestige and importance and become firmly established as one of the leading business awards, not just in Cardiff, but throughout the whole of Wales. The awards recognise those organisations and leaders who have made the greatest impact on the Cardiff, regional and wider UK economy over the last 12 months.

The winners of each category, as well as the Cardiff Business of the Year 2020, will be announced at the virtual awards evening which will be held on Friday 13th November and hosted by Jamie Owen. The event will be streamed online via You Tube and will be free for everyone to watch the winners get the recognition they deserve.

Commenting on this year’s finalists, Frank Holmes, chair of the judging panel for the Cardiff Business Awards, said:

“It is an honour to be involved with the Cardiff Business Awards in a record year of so many worthy candidates despite the circumstances we are all trying to deal with, this shines a very positive light on the businesses which will underpin the City’s resilience and its future economic wellbeing.”

Cllr Huw Thomas Leader of Cardiff Council :

“ despite the challenges of COVID 19 I am delighted we have had a record year for entries for the Cardiff Business Awards with a wide range of businesses competing in most of the categories . Companies shortlisted also include a number who have successfully adapted their business model to meet the COVID challenge. It was also pleasing to see a wide range of entries in the innovation, creative and digital and entrepreneurial categories. These companies will be crucial to the Cardiff economy moving forward “

Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management, co-founder of the Cardiff Business Awards, added:

“We are really pleased to be able to continue to recognise these Cardiff companies during such a tough year. Although we can’t meet face to face we will definitely be celebrating in style online with them all.”

The shortlist is as follows:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year, sponsored by Cleartech Live

Appnovation

Gorilla TV

Illustrate Digital

Wild Creations

Employer of the Year, sponsored by CPS Group (UK)

HLM Architects

Oodle Car Finance

Pentan Architects

S3 Advertising

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University

Ross Burn – CatSci

Phill Lewis – Dusty Knuckle Pizza

Chris J. Birch & Jak Bjornstrom – Haus Workforce

James Williams – Sero

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

A1 Diagnostics

Apollo Distribution Cardiff

Coles Funeral Directors

Gôl Centres

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year, sponsored by Cardiff & Vale College

Hoop Recruitment

Metro Bank

Robertsons Solicitors

Green Business of the Year

Creative Spaces Design

Sero

Innovation Business of the Year, sponsored by AMPLYFI

Huntleigh Healthcare

Route Media

Vindico

International Business of the Year

CCS McLays

Delio

Ultrawave

Leisure, Hospitality & Retail Business of the Year

Coffi Co (Cardiff)

Dusty Knuckle Pizza

Gôl Centres

Manufacturing Business of the Year sponsored by Towergate Insurance Brokers

Engineering Fabrication

Hardshell UK

Minerva Laboratories

SME of the Year

BCB International

Camilleri Construction

Encon Construction

FlyForm

iRG

Start-Up Business of the Year, sponsored by Bluegg

Dragonfly Creative

Route Media

Talent Ticker

Yoello

Technology Business of the Year, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Huntleigh Healthcare

Secure Sensor Innovative Design

Talent Ticker

Wagonex

Yoello

Third Sector Organisation of the Year, sponsored by United Purpose

Cardiff and Vale Credit Union

Horn Development Association

Rubicon Dance

Screen Alliance Wales

Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Dragon Taxis

Gabriella Howell – BCB International

Matthew Griffin -Lumberjack Axe Throwing

Joshua Pesticco – SSS Welding and Fabrication

Each finalist will then be considered for the overall Cardiff Business of the Year 2020.

The 2020 awards are sponsored by some of the city’s most prominent businesses, including: Cardiff Council (headline sponsor), AMPLYFI, Bluegg, Cardiff & Vale College, Cardiff Metropolitan University, CPS Group (UK), Development Bank of Wales, Dragon Taxis, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Towergate Insurance Brokers, United Purpose, Cleartech Live, BusinessNewsWales and Lexon Group.

The awards ceremony will be held online on Friday 13th November 2020. To reserve your free tickets, please visit https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/.