Cardiff Biotech Company Invests £2.5m in Eco-Friendly Solution

A Cardiff-based research company has launched a new range of eco-friendly pond and lake treatments worldwide following two years and £2.5million in innovative research and development, trials and testing.

Genesis Biosciences developed its new Evogen Pond and Lake range which works synergistically with both the environment and local ecology to tackle contaminants and degrade organic matter generated from plant material, fish and animal waste whilst also acting to improve the health of the aquatic ecology in closed water systems. The range consists of powder, tablet and liquid based products containing application-specific, non-pathogenic, beneficial microbial blends.

Dr Chris Charles, Wastewater and Water Treatment Specialist at Genesis Biosciences, said:

“Using fertilisers to maintain grass quality can contaminate onsite and nearby water bodies such as garden ponds and lakes. An increased level of both phosphorous and nitrogen within a pond or lake will cause the algae to grow, creating the perfect breeding ground for pests such as mosquitos, as well as generating an unpleasant odour. “While aeration can prove effective in disturbing algae growth and reducing sulphate, this method might not be able to adequately or cost effectively service an entire water body. “Genesis Biosciences’ pond and lake products contain a unique blend of beneficial microbes specially selected to tackle the common issues associated with poor water quality by using their diverse metabolic capabilities to disrupt algae growth and mop up excess food and potential pollutants.”

A global leader in beneficial bacteria fermentation, Genesis Biosciences is the first company to develop, manufacture and offer both microbial and antimicrobial products and is continually creating unique products and solutions for markets around the world. The latest offering – the Evogen Pond and Lake range – works in all water types, requires minimal PPE and is safe for both staff and the environment. To learn more, visit www.genesisbiosciences.co.uk/product/evogen-pond-maintain.