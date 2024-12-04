Rates Relief Reminder for Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Businesses in Pembrokeshire

A reminder is going out to businesses in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors in Pembrokeshire to apply for rate relief.

Welsh Government announced the retail, leisure and hospitality rates relief scheme in Wales for 2024/25.

Properties that can benefit include shops, pubs and restaurants, gyms, performance venues and hotels.

Relief will be granted to eligible businesses as a reduction to the rates bill based on occupation between 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2025.

The scheme aims to provide support for eligible occupied properties by offering a discount of 40% on non-domestic rates bills.

The closing date to apply is 31st March 2025.

More information on the relief and the application form can be found on our website at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-rates/retail-leisure-and-hospitality-rates-relief-in-wales