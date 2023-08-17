Rali Ceredigion Set to Put County on The Map

The international rally event, Rali Ceredigion, returns to the county once again this year and will be held between 02 and 03 September 2023.

Rali Ceredigion is a privately organised event that generates economic benefits to Ceredigion, attracting spectators and competitors from far and wide to enjoy and spend time in our wonderful county. This is an international event that profiles Ceredigion at its very best, and the organisers ensure all carbon emissions associated with competing cars are responsibly offset in addition to pioneering a number of environmental initiatives.

This year, the rally will commence at Aberystwyth, and includes competitive stages in Borth, Cwmerfyn, Cwmystwyth, Llanafan, Clywedog, Nant y Moch and Aberystwyth areas.

Residents who live along the competitive routes have been informed by letter and have been part of an extensive consultation and engagement process outlining what to expect during the event. A full list of which roads will be closed, including maps, can be seen on the webpage ‘Planned road closures in Ceredigion’: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/travel-roads-parking/roadworks/road-closures/

‘Economic benefits’ for Ceredigion

In 2022, the hospitality sector reported significant occupancy rates over the event weekend, and the social media spread ensured our natural resources were put on the map, which has benefitted the wider tourism sector.

The organisers have also achieved FIA Environmental Accreditation and are keen to showcase new technologies in the sport. These are all priorities identified within the Council’s Corporate Strategy.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said:

“Ceredigion County Council welcomes both competitors and spectators to the Rali Ceredigion event again this year. The 2023 rallying event will build on the huge success of last year’s event, which attracted the best of British teams alongside international crews to our spectacular county. The event continues to deliver significant economic benefits to the local tourism and hospitality economies in Ceredigion with many of the county’s businesses employing workers in this industry. “The organisers are fully committed in introducing new measures to reduce environmental impacts of the event, and as it stands it’s the only rallying event in the UK which runs to the FIA’s Environmental Management accreditation. We wish for everyone involved, from competitors, marshals, officials to spectators to enjoy in a safe and responsible way.”

For further information on the event, visit Rali Ceredigion’s Facebook page: Rali Ceredigion | Facebook