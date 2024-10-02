Raj Kitchen Becomes Hub for the Community

Well known chef Bitabrata Chowdhury is expanding his Swansea city centre eatery into a hub for the community.

Raj Kitchen is now offering a space for people to come and learn Indian cookery skills working with chefs in hands- on-lessons in an authentic kitchen experience.

The move has been supported by a five-figure Fast Track Loan from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE to Mr Chowdhury’s business, The Food Zone.

The funds have been used to develop the substantial upper floor of Raj Kitchen for the cookery classes and other projects such as a chef’s table and wedding table, and to pay for other improvements to the Wind Street restaurant.

Mr Chowdhury, or ‘Chef Raj’ as he is known professionally, is also aiming to expand his offer with cocktails and wider range of desserts. Takeaway meals are another important, and growing part of the business. The enterprise is planning to take on three staff as business increases.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received from UKSE which will help us to develop the business and create a centre here for many enjoyable activities for our guests to participate in,” said Mr Chowdhury.

Michelle Noble, UKSE Regional Executive, said: