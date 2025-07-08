Council Seeks New Venture for Former Bowling Green Pavilion

Businesses, sports and community groups are being offered the opportunity to lease the site of a former bowling green pavilion in Hailey Park, Cardiff.

Expressions of interest in operating a community or sports facility, café, or other enterprise that would complement the park's existing facilities are currently being sought by Cardiff Council.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said:

“This is a great opportunity for a local business or community organisation to bring this space back into use and deliver something new for local residents and I'm looking forward to seeing what ideas come forward. “Many of Cardiff's parks have already benefitted from this type of lease arrangement. They can deliver investment in facilities, help encourage visitors, and increase participation in sport by enabling local community organisations and sports clubs to unlock new funding opportunities.”

All local community organisations based in the park have been made aware of the opportunity.

Marketing of the opportunities is being conducted by EJ Hales.