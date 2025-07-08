Eryri Management Plan Relaunches to Safeguard Mountain for Future Generations

The Eryri National Park Authority is officially relaunching Cynllun Yr Wyddfa, a dedicated management plan for the mountain.

An event at Pen-y-Pass on July 15 will mark the unveiling of the revised plan and a renewed, collective pledge for the future of Eryri's mountain.

As part of the day’s events, invited guests will travel via Sherpa’r Wyddfa, a key public transport service that supports sustainable access to the area.

The Authority said that Cynllun Yr Wyddfa represents the culmination of years of collaboration, consultation, and co-design involving local communities, farmers, conservationists, tourism stakeholders, and policymakers. The plan’s central aim is to strike a balance between protecting the fragile ecosystems, the cultural heritage and the communities of Yr Wyddfa while supporting safe, meaningful access for all to enjoy the landscape.

Jonathan Cawley, Chief Executive of the Eryri National Park Authority, said:

“Yr Wyddfa is more than just the highest peak in Wales – it is a source of inspiration, a place of refuge, and an integral part of the identity of our communities. I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have contributed to the development of this Plan. Together, we can ensure that Yr Wyddfa continues to inspire and thrive for many years to come.”

The event programme includes keynote presentations, stakeholder case studies and the premiere of the latest episode in the Yr Wyddfa Vlogs – a full-length video series project designed to inform visitors on how to explore Yr Wyddfa safely whilst having minimal impact on the environment and the mountain’s communities.

Presentations will feature contributions from: