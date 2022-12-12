Rail Mission Showcases UK Innovation, Expertise and Opportunity

Leading UK rail companies are in Australia and New Zealand to take part in the first in person rail mission since 2019.

The UK government and the Railways Industry Association have brought 11 leading UK rail companies to Australia and New Zealand to explore significant market opportunities and showcase UK innovation and capabilities ahead of AusRail, Australia and New Zealand’s premiere rail conference.

AusRail is an international rail conference and exhibition, with attendees from across Southeast Asia, the Americas and Europe. The event, held in Brisbane from 5 to 7 December, will highlight nationwide opportunities in Australia’s rail sector.

The UK delegation will take part in an exclusive programme in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. They will participate in roundtables, hear directly from and tour City Rail Link, Auckland Light Rail, KiwiRail, Melbourne Metro Station, Invest Victoria, Austrade, Sydney Metro, NSW Rail Operations Centre, Queensland Rail and Trade and Investment Queensland.

The UK is a leading innovator in creating modern, metropolitan spaces of the future.

Here to explore the significant ANZ pipeline of over £100billion invested in transport infrastructure, the UK rail mission cohort will showcase the UK as a leading innovator in creating metropolitan spaces of the future and the partner of choice for clean growth projects in the rail sector. The cohort will also highlight the UK capabilities in market ahead of Australia and NZ’s premiere rail conference, AusRail.

The Australian & New Zealand rail ecosystems are thriving. There is a twofold focus, heavy rail for freight and suburban metro systems, and investment heading into light rail. This mission provides a tailored opportunity for UK companies to explore the Australian and New Zealand markets and connect with key rail sector decision makers and industry stakeholders.

Louise Cantillon, British Consul General and UK Deputy Trade Commissioner, Australia and New Zealand said: