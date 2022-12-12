OEUK Report Reveals Risk of Energy Transition Skills Shortage

A new report from Offshore Energies UK, the leading trade body for the UK’s offshore energy industry, points to a potential skills shortage in the sector and reveals a decline in the total number of oil and gas workers since 2010.

OEUK is calling for the UK Government to commit to a stable, long-term energy policy that gives confidence to the sector and stimulates economic growth. This would allow businesses to recruit and retain the talent needed to deliver secure supplies of homegrown, low-carbon fuel, power, and products to millions across the UK.

According to OEUK’s latest data, in 2022, the offshore energy sector will support 3,900 jobs in Wales alone. However, this is a 49% drop from pre-pandemic levels as the sector supported 7,700 jobs in Wales in 2019. In order to deliver a successful energy transition, Wales’ local energy businesses need to be supported to ensure their workforce is equipped with the skills of the future, as well as a bright talent pipeline.

OEUK’s Workforce Insight 2022 report finds that, with the right investment conditions, up to 26,000 jobs in carbon transport and storage, hydrogen production, and offshore electrification could be created in the sector across the UK.

Alix Thom, OEUK’s Workforce Engagement & Skills Manager, commented:

“The next decade will be crucial in determining how successfully the UK will deliver a home-grown transition to net zero, one that meets our climate goals and benefits the domestic economy, innovation, and jobs. “Offshore energy is a hugely important part of the Welsh economy, and we must ensure the local talent pipeline is nurtured so that younger generations and existing workers can deliver the wind, hydrogen and carbon capture, and oil and gas that we will need over the coming years. To achieve this, we need governments to deliver a stable and predictable environment to do business.”

For more information, please visit OEUK’s website here.