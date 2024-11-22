PureGym Set to Open in Neath

The UK’s largest gym operator is opening a new gym in Neath, creating around nine jobs.

The 10,500 sq. ft. PureGym will be on the Vale of Neath Retail Park. It will include:

Hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment

A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio

Classes included within the membership price

Certified personal trainers

Free parking on site – restrictions may apply.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: