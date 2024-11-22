Business News Wales  |

Subscribe to the daily newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
BNW - Forward features leaderboard
skills-wales large advert
bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
GEW Ad
22 November 2024

PNeath Port Talbot

PureGym Set to Open in Neath

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


The UK’s largest gym operator is opening a new gym in Neath, creating around nine jobs.

The 10,500 sq. ft. PureGym will be on the Vale of Neath Retail Park. It will include:

  • Hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment
  • A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio
  • Classes included within the membership price
  • Certified personal trainers
  • Free parking on site – restrictions may apply.

A spokesperson for PureGym said:

“Following sustained demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in Wales, we are excited to be opening our 12th gym in the country with a brand-new club in Neath. PureGym Neath will be a fantastic addition to the local community, boosting footfall to the retail park and providing members with everything they need to enhance their overall wellbeing.”

 



Columns & Features:
Finance and Investment
20 November 2024

Business Going Swimmingly for Recycled Wetsuit Fashion Label

Business Going Swimmingly for Recycled Wetsuit Fashion Label
Economy / Infrastructure
19 November 2024

Building the Future: How Connectivity is Powering a Digital Revolution

Building the Future: How Connectivity is Powering a Digital Revolution
Tourism
8 November 2024

The Spirit of Welsh Hospitality Defines Us – We Must Support It

The Spirit of Welsh Hospitality Defines Us – We Must Support It

In Other News:

Business News Wales //