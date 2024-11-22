PureGym Set to Open in Neath

The UK’s largest gym operator is opening a new gym in Neath, creating around nine jobs.
The 10,500 sq. ft. PureGym will be on the Vale of Neath Retail Park. It will include:
- Hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment
- A functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio
- Classes included within the membership price
- Certified personal trainers
- Free parking on site – restrictions may apply.
A spokesperson for PureGym said:
“Following sustained demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in Wales, we are excited to be opening our 12th gym in the country with a brand-new club in Neath. PureGym Neath will be a fantastic addition to the local community, boosting footfall to the retail park and providing members with everything they need to enhance their overall wellbeing.”