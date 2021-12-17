Public Law Dominates Simpson Millar’s Latest Promotions Round

A total of 19 people have been named as part of Simpson Millar’s 2021 promotions round, to include nine colleagues who sit within the firm’s award-winning Public Law team.

Abuse law expert Liam Goggin is one of two new Partners at the firm.

Overseeing a team of 12 and specialising in child abuse claims against public bodies he is joined by three new senior associates from within the Public Law department including Caroline Hurst (Court of Protection), Emma Davis (Education) and Sarah Collier (Human Rights).

The Public Law team has also welcomed five new Associates, including Hannah Morris (Care Homes); Nicola Duff, Jamie Gordon and Aimee Last (Court of Protection); and Esther Salter (Education).

Personal injury lawyer Caroline Fox who specialises in serious injury claims including brain damage and spinal cord injuries, and who has been recognised as a Rising Star in the Legal 500 2021 for the second year running, has also been made a Partner at the firm.

She is joined by new personal injury Associates Andrew Tarling and Jai-Inder Rattan who work within the firm’s Holiday Claims team.

A further four colleagues from across the businesses Private Client and Support Services teams were appointed Senior Associate – including Steve Jones who works at CC Law, as well as Julia Khan, Sean Jones and Hayley Carter-Steele who all work in the Conveyancing department.

Sian Dove from Finance, Holly Barnes who sits within Support Services, and Wills, Trusts and Probate lawyer Nadia Rimmer have all been promoted to Associate.

Liam and Caroline’s promotions takes the total number of Partners within the business to 26.

Simpson Millar is a leading national consumer law firm delivering Personal injury and Private Client legal services including Conveyancing, Wills, Trusts and Probate, Court of Protection, Family Law, Public Law and Education, Industrial Disease and Clinical Negligence.

The firm, which is known as Simpson Millar ‘The Open Lawyers’, and is establishing itself at the forefront of the changing legal services market, is committed to creating a simpler way to tackle challenges and to ‘open’ up the law to make it easier for people to get legal help and support when they need it.

Greg Cox, Simpson Millar CEO, commented:

“Following what has been a very challenging but rewarding year for many of our colleagues, I am particularly pleased to be able to congratulate all those who have been named as part of our 2021 promotions round. “All of our promotions are awarded on merit, and because those successful candidates have worked tirelessly to ensure our clients receive the very best level of legal service available. “Each and every one of them play a vital role in the success of the firm, and they exemplify the strengths and talents that we have within our Simpson Millar team. Our people enable us to succeed and we will continue to promote the best talent from within and to recruit the best talent from the market. “As ever with those we promote from across the business their recognition is thoroughly deserved, and it is our belief that there is much more to come from them all as they continue to play an integral part in helping Simpson Millar to continue to open up the law.”

Simpson Millar’s Education Team in London was recently recommended as a top tier firm in the Legal 500 – an independent legal industry report – in addition to ten other practice areas across the firm.

A total of 23 Lawyers were also highlighted in the legal directory for their standout contributions to their fields.