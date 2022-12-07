Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Providing the Right Support for Young Entrepreneurs

Business News Wales spoke with Bethan Cousins, New Business Director at the Development Bank of Wales about the support available to young entrepreneurs across Wales.

For more information on the support available to young entrepreneurs, contact the Development Bank of Wales via its website, or call on 08005 874 140.

About Bethan

Bethan is the new business director for the investments team at the Development Bank of Wales.

Bethan joined the Development Bank in 2001 to focus on equity investments and has a wealth of experience in structuring venture capital deals.

Bethan leads a team of investment executives delivering equity for established businesses. She enjoys working with many different businesses and particularly enjoys working on complex development capital and succession transactions, helping to retain established business in Wales.

She has worked across a variety of sectors, specialising in technology, media, manufacturing and business services.

Bethan is a law graduate and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountants.

The Development Bank of Wales exists to help businesses in Wales start up, strengthen and grow, by getting them the capital they need across a range of routes.

As a unique resource in Wales, we offer flexible finance to all businesses at all stages, with funds available from £1,000 to £10million.

Our teams of friendly and dedicated staff all across Wales are on hand to provide guidance on the right investment and support for your business, and can provide the local insight which we know business owners value.

We’re one of the top five institutional venture capital investors in the UK by volume, with more than £100m invested in tech businesses.

We also work alongside partner organisations like Business Wales, and offers co-investment alongside banks, crowd funders, grants, private and corporate investors and other lenders.

And we’re committed to helping Welsh businesses improve their sustainability and achieving net-zero goals, helping them to transition to Wales’ green business future.

For more information, visit the Development Bank website at www.developmentbank.wales to find out more.
 

