Property Auction House Moves Online for the Foreseeable Future

COVID-19 affected Paul Fosh Auctions says online will be the way forward for property sales after being forced to go ‘virtual' for its latest sale due to the virus outbreak.

Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which regularly attracts 300-plus people to its sales, shifted its March auction to its online auction platform due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The sale was due to take place in the Mercure Cardiff North Hotel on March 19, but with the Government discouraging large gatherings, it was instead conducted completely online.

Paul Fosh, the owner of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“With the increasing fears over the spread of the Covid-19 virus, we decided to move our March sale online. This decision was taken in light of the most recent government information regarding the virus and mass gatherings of people. “Despite having just two days to set the whole thing up, my team, working with online experts EIG, were magnificent. The sale went off without a hitch. It was very exciting for us and also for the buyers. “It’s safe to say that we smashed it. I do think that online is now the new normal for the foreseeable future. We will now be staging our next auction, which had been planned to be in a hall as usual, online.”

Mr Fosh said;