Project to Map the UK’s Smallest City Gets Underway

Members of the public are being invited to take part in an exciting new project at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids, where a new map is being created to help guide visitors around the UK’s smallest city.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority-run site will be hosting a collaborative art workshop later this month, where those with local knowledge will get the chance to share with designers what they think is important about St Davids and help decide what should be included on the map.

Claire Bates, Visitor Services Manager for Oriel y Parc, said:

“Ideas could include a favourite piece of architecture, a favourite tranquil place, or the best locations for viewing local wildlife. The designers are also interested in local myths and legends, and any strange and wonderful stories associated with this historic city. “All we ask from those attending is that they bring along their local knowledge, stories and small city love.”

The interactive workshop will take place at Oriel y Parc on Saturday 23 October between 2pm and 4pm, and everyone is welcome.

Booking ahead is essential for this workshop, and anyone interested in attending can secure their place by visiting www.orielyparc.co.uk.