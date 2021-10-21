Leading Welsh Lawyer Appointed as Chair of Food, Farming and Countryside Commission

The Food, Farming and Countryside Commission has appointed leading Welsh lawyer, Chris Nott, to be the new Chair of the FFCC Wales inquiry.

The inquiry looks to capitalise on the opportunities afforded by the distinctive Welsh legal and policy framework provided by the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act to accelerate progress towards sustainable practices across the food, farming and countryside sector.

Nott, a founding partner of leading Welsh law firm Capital Law, who has received an OBE for services to Business and Economic Development in Wales, will continue the work of the outgoing Chair Jane Davison and work with partners to make progress on shared aims, including a national nature service, support for farmers to transition to more sustainable land use, and a focus on growing more healthy food within a strong and distinctive Welsh food sector.

His appointment comes at a crucial time for the sector with COP26 just weeks away.

Beyond his role as a successful commercial lawyer, Nott’s past roles have included Prince of Wales’ Business Ambassador; Chair of the Welsh Government’s Financial and Professional Services sector panel; and Vice Chair of the Ministerial Advisory Board. And as a founder of Knife and Fork Ltd, a collection of pubs based in Cardiff and the Vale, Chris has particular insight into the food and hospitality sector.

Speaking about his appointment: